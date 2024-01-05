Campus closures

 Go to page content

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses closed today, Jan. 5

Jan. 5, 2024

Due to adverse weather conditions, the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will be closed for the day today, Jan. 5, for all faculty, staff and students.
Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.
