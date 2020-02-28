 Go to page content

Campuses reopening: Friday, Feb. 28

All St. John's campuses reopening at noon

Feb. 28, 2020

By Memorial University

Classes and other scheduled activities at the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will resume at 12 p.m. today.

Employees are asked to report for work at that time. The Childcare Centre will also reopen at 12 p.m.

