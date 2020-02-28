Campuses reopening: Friday, Feb. 28

Classes and other scheduled activities at the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will resume at 12 p.m. today.
Employees are asked to report for work at that time. The Childcare Centre will also reopen at 12 p.m.
Feb. 28, 2020
Classes and other scheduled activities at the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will resume at 12 p.m. today.
Employees are asked to report for work at that time. The Childcare Centre will also reopen at 12 p.m.
To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.
Feb. 28, 2020
All St. John's campuses closed; update by 10 a.m.
Feb. 27, 2020
One sip at a time: A café powered by partnership
Feb. 27, 2020
Meet new assistant professor Dr. Joelle Rodway
Feb. 27, 2020
Student-faculty group promoting nursing as sound career choice for men
Feb. 27, 2020
Promoting and honouring our worth, well-being and interconnectedness
Feb. 26, 2020
Dr. Mark Abrahams appointed provost and VPA pro tempore