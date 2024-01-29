 Go to page content

Early closure

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses to close at 1 p.m.

Campus and Community

Jan. 29, 2024

By Memorial University

Due to impending weather, the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will close for the remainder of the day today, Monday, Jan. 29, starting at 1 p.m. for all faculty, staff and students.

All classes and activities on campus that start at 1 p.m. or after, are cancelled.

Evening classes and activities are also cancelled. Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Jan. 26, 2024

Unforgettable conversation

Dialogue and Debate enhances Memorial University and The Rooms' partnership

Liam Porter, a white man in his late teens, standing in the reading room of the Centre for Newfoundland Studies in front of a James Cook map.

Jan. 26, 2024

Getting the hint

Learning the Queen Elizabeth II Library one 'clue' at a time

A white man in his mid 60s speaks to the side of the image with a large banner behind him that says Fisheries Action Group

Jan. 26, 2024

Empowering the community

Cabot Martin Award to fund regional policy and development research, public lecture

Jan. 25, 2024

Education Accord NL

Provincial government to undertake development of a 10-year accord

Three students walk away from the camera on a tree-lined pathway.

Jan. 24, 2024

Unlocking doors

Joyce Foundation bursary recipient embraces challenges — and conquers them

A smiling, dark-haired yellow woman in a white shirt and jacket standing in front of a wall of windows. The words "Equity advocate: Medical student honoured by national organization for work supporting vulnerable populations, Read More" are in pink over the image.

Jan. 23, 2024

Equity advocate

Medical student honoured by national organization for work supporting vulnerable populations