Early closure

Due to impending weather, the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will close for the remainder of the day today, Monday, Jan. 29, starting at 1 p.m. for all faculty, staff and students.

All classes and activities on campus that start at 1 p.m. or after, are cancelled.

Evening classes and activities are also cancelled. Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.