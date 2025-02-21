Early closure

Campus and Community

Due to adverse weather conditions, classes and other scheduled activities at Memorial’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses are cancelled for this afternoon and evening, as of 1 p.m.

The Childcare Centre will also close as of 1 p.m. All classes and activities on campus that start at 1 p.m. are cancelled.

All evening exams administered by CITL will be rescheduled. Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. For all other scheduled evaluations, please check with your course instructor.

Employees should consult with their supervisors/department heads before departing to ensure an orderly closure process.