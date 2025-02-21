 Go to page content

Early closure

Closed for the remainder of the day: Friday, Feb. 21

Campus and Community

Feb. 21, 2025

Due to adverse weather conditions, classes and other scheduled activities at Memorial’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses are cancelled for this afternoon and evening, as of 1 p.m. 

The Childcare Centre will also close as of 1 p.m. All classes and activities on campus that start at 1 p.m. are cancelled.

All evening exams administered by CITL will be rescheduled. Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. For all other scheduled evaluations, please check with your course instructor.

Employees should consult with their supervisors/department heads before departing to ensure an orderly closure process.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Feb. 21, 2025

‘Not just numbers’

Championing diabetes prevention in N.L., 13 per cent of population diagnosed

The business building is pictured. It is white with the words "Faculty of Business Administration" in black on one wall.

Feb. 20, 2025

Increasing access

Business faculty implements admission changes for MBA program

Feb. 20, 2025

From student to advocate

Alumna uses personal experience, Memorial education to train Ontario police service

Feb. 18, 2025

A custom fit

Weaving passion and fashion into a Memorial University-grown business

Feb. 17, 2025

Leadership, vision and impact

Faculty of Medicine researcher named one of Atlantic Canada’s most inspiring immigrants

Feb. 14, 2025

Deep legacy 

Memorial University’s decades-long support of the arts celebrated at The Rooms 