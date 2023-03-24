 Go to page content

Early closure

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will close at 4 p.m.

Campus and Community

March 24, 2023

Due to impending weather, the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will close at 4 p.m. for the remainder of the day for all faculty, staff and students today, Friday, March 24.

The Memorial University Childcare Centre will also close at 4 p.m.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all remote and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

