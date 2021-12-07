Historic day

Dec. 7, 2021
Memorial University officially opened the Core Science Facility on Nov. 26 in a special ceremony for federal, provincial and university representatives.
The 480,000-square-foot building will provide modern, world-class teaching, learning and research spaces for decades to come.
From a science experiment ribbon cutting to welcoming back former Memorial president, Dr. Gary Kachanoski, the Gazette was there to capture the special moments.
1/ Not your typical ribbon cutting
How else would you officially open a new state-of-the-art science facility than by a ceremonial science experiment ribbon cutting?
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
2/ It's official!
Premier Andrew Furey, Dr. Timmons and Hon. Seamus O'Regan were assisted by Engineering and Science deans Drs. Greg Naterer and Travis Fridgen for the experiment.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
3/ Showcasing our own
Brianna Lemon (classic guitar) and Eda Lu (flute), both students in the School of Music, provided entertainment while guests arrived at the Core Science Facility.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
4/ Thumbs up
Hon. Seamus O'Regan spoke about how the Core Science Facility will shape the future of Newfoundland and Labrador for decades to come.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
5/ 'Visionary leader'
Dr. Timmons invited former Memorial president Dr. Gary Kachanoski to the stage for a round of applause for making the Core Science Facility a reality.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
6/ New opportunities
Dr. Jonathan Anderson, associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, spoke about the new cyber security labs in the facility.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
7/ Thank you to our supporters
Drs. Timmons and Kachanoski and members of the Board of Regents thank the provincial and federal governments for their support.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
Ryan Howell is a marketing and communications assistant in the Division of Marketing and Communications. He can be reached at rhowell@mun.ca.