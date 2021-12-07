Historic day

Campus and Community

By Ryan Howell

Memorial University officially opened the Core Science Facility on Nov. 26 in a special ceremony for federal, provincial and university representatives.

The 480,000-square-foot building will provide modern, world-class teaching, learning and research spaces for decades to come.

From a science experiment ribbon cutting to welcoming back former Memorial president, Dr. Gary Kachanoski, the Gazette was there to capture the special moments.