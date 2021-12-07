 Go to page content

Historic day

In pictures: Core Science Facility official opening

Campus and Community

Dec. 7, 2021

By Ryan Howell

Memorial University officially opened the Core Science Facility on Nov. 26 in a special ceremony for federal, provincial and university representatives.

The 480,000-square-foot building will provide modern, world-class teaching, learning and research spaces for decades to come.

From a science experiment ribbon cutting to welcoming back former Memorial president, Dr. Gary Kachanoski, the Gazette was there to capture the special moments.

1/ Not your typical ribbon cutting

How else would you officially open a new state-of-the-art science facility than by a ceremonial science experiment ribbon cutting?

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ It's official!

Premier Andrew Furey, Dr. Timmons and Hon. Seamus O'Regan were assisted by Engineering and Science deans Drs. Greg Naterer and Travis Fridgen for the experiment.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ Showcasing our own

Brianna Lemon (classic guitar) and Eda Lu (flute), both students in the School of Music, provided entertainment while guests arrived at the Core Science Facility.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ Thumbs up

Hon. Seamus O'Regan spoke about how the Core Science Facility will shape the future of Newfoundland and Labrador for decades to come.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

5/ 'Visionary leader'

Dr. Timmons invited former Memorial president Dr. Gary Kachanoski to the stage for a round of applause for making the Core Science Facility a reality.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

6/ New opportunities

Dr. Jonathan Anderson, associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, spoke about the new cyber security labs in the facility.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

7/ Thank you to our supporters

Drs. Timmons and Kachanoski and members of the Board of Regents thank the provincial and federal governments for their support.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Ryan Howell is a marketing and communications assistant in the Division of Marketing and Communications. He can be reached at rhowell@mun.ca.

