 Go to page content

Libraries’ e-books and e-journals back online

Accessible for students, faculty and researchers

Campus and Community

July 7, 2018

Memorial University Libraries is open and our e-books and e-journals are accessible for students, faculty and researchers here.

Due to an unexpected emergency power interruption our website remains down. ITS teams are working diligently to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The Libraries’ top priority is to resume full service levels. If you are searching the catalogue and can’t find a resource, or you have a question, please contact us and we will do our best to assist you.

More information on how to reach us can be found here. Please note, the Commons services remain unaffected and the Libraries are open as usual for regular hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.

 

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Megan Meadus is the winner of the 2018 Fail Tale Cup.

July 6, 2018

Authentic learning

Fail Tale Cup winner applies lessons learned to Haiti-based business

July 6, 2018

Power interruption

Memorial University Libraries open, online resources currently unavailable

July 6, 2018

Eminent faculty

Memorial University recognizes six professores emeriti

July 6, 2018

Highest honour

Geneticist named an officer of the Order of Canada

July 5, 2018

Epic adventure

Marine Institute alumna joining ‘sea women’ on Arctic voyage

July 3, 2018

Under the sea

Coral reefs losing ability to keep pace with rise in sea levels