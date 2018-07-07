Libraries’ e-books and e-journals back online

Campus and Community

Memorial University Libraries is open and our e-books and e-journals are accessible for students, faculty and researchers here.

Due to an unexpected emergency power interruption our website remains down. ITS teams are working diligently to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The Libraries’ top priority is to resume full service levels. If you are searching the catalogue and can’t find a resource, or you have a question, please contact us and we will do our best to assist you.

More information on how to reach us can be found here. Please note, the Commons services remain unaffected and the Libraries are open as usual for regular hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.