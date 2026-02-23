Monday closure to support snow clearing

Campus and Community

The City has been working closely with neighbouring municipalities, the Provincial Government, Memorial University and the College of the North Atlantic to coordinate operational decisions that help reduce traffic volumes across the region and support snow clearing efforts.

Therefore, Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will be closed for the day, Monday, Feb. 23 for all faculty, staff and students. Employees who would normally report to work for snow clearing are expected to report to work as usual.

Evening classes and activities are also cancelled.

Residents are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. If travel cannot be avoided, drivers are asked to use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. For updated information regarding invigilated mid-term exams in online courses, please visit CITL’s webpage. For all other scheduled evaluations, please check with your course instructor.