 Go to page content

Closed for the remainder of the day: Monday, Feb. 10

All St. John's campuses closed due to clean up efforts

Campus and Community

Feb. 10, 2025

St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses will be closed for the remainder of the day due to ongoing clean up efforts.

Regularly scheduled on-campus classes and activities are cancelled for the evening.

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online classes via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. Please check Brightspace course shells for updates.

For the latest information, download the MUN Safe app, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Memorial Clock Tower

Feb. 7, 2025

Presidential search update

Message from the Board of Regents

Feb. 7, 2025

Art and medicine

MD student's talent for illustration becomes anatomy teaching tool

Feb. 5, 2025

Making history

Memorial alumnus first Black president of Canadian Medical Association

Feb. 4, 2025

‘Generations to come’

Nunavut Arctic College teacher program preserving Inuit language, culture and worldview

A middle-aged woman with shoulder length blond hair and an Indigenous necklace and clothing, standing with an elderly man with short white hair and a white beard, wearing dark clothing with embroidery

Feb. 3, 2025

A family line

Three generations of Memorial University social work graduates giving back

Dr. Sean Grey chats with a group of students at the inaugural Harris Centre Student Fellows meeting

Jan. 31, 2025

Social, political, economic

Community-engaged learning at heart of Harris Centre fellowship