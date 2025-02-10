Closed for the remainder of the day: Monday, Feb. 10

Campus and Community

St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses will be closed for the remainder of the day due to ongoing clean up efforts.

Regularly scheduled on-campus classes and activities are cancelled for the evening.

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online classes via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. Please check Brightspace course shells for updates.

For the latest information, download the MUN Safe app, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.