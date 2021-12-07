Planning for winter weather

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

With winter weather approaching, it is important for students, faculty and staff to be aware of how Memorial responds to severe weather and how any changes to regular classes and activities will be communicated.

In the event of severe weather in the St. John’s region, buildings will be closed at the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses. Regularly scheduled on-campus classes and activities will be cancelled.

For students and instructors

Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled, unless students are notified otherwise by their instructor. Students and instructors can access their remote and online courses via Brightspace.

Instructors are asked to discuss with their students in advance how they will communicate any adjustments to their schedule and are encouraged to remain mindful of personal circumstances and demonstrate flexibility where possible.

In the event of severe weather that disrupts the exam period, information will be shared as soon as it is available. The registrar’s office at both the St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses are developing plans for any exams that may need to be rescheduled.

For staff

Employees are not required to work remotely while the university is closed. Those who would typically report to work during a weather closure will continue to do so.

Staff should follow the usual snow day process for their unit. Employees with questions or concerns should contact their supervisor.

Power outages

In the event of adverse weather that leads to widespread power outages in the region, the university will announce both closure of campus buildings as well as suspension of remote activities (online and remote courses).

Communications

All members of the Memorial community are strongly encouraged to download the MUN Safe app for up-to-date information about weather-related closures and other emergency information.

Memorial University does not issue announcements regarding opening as usual, only regarding delayed openings or early closures.

With respect to a closure of the university’s facilities in the Avalon region, cancellation notices should be understood to include all faculties, schools and units in that region, including the Memorial University Childcare Centre, the Centre for Nursing Studies, Signal Hill Campus and the Marine Institute.

Cancellations at Memorial’s facilities outside the Avalon region, including Grenfell Campus and the Labrador Institute, are handled by those units.

As a separately incorporated entity, The Works is not considered a part of Memorial University for the purposes of early closure/delayed opening messages and will issue its own notifications.

Early closures during the day are announced at least one hour in advance.

Advisories for late openings and all-day closures are issued by 7 a.m.