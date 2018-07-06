Campus and Community

By Memorial University

On July 5 Memorial University Libraries experienced an unexpected emergency power interruption that impacted its IT infrastructure and access to the libraries’ website and online services.

Immediately, library ITS staff began assessing the situation and began to identify the extent of the damage. The campus and wider community were notified immediately through the libraries’ social media channels, as well as Newsline.

Currently library ITS staff, as well as Memorial’s central ITS team, as well as an external vendor, are continuing to work to resolve the situation. An update will be provided as soon as possible.

Alternate options

The libraries’ top priority is to resume full service levels as soon as possible.

In the interim, users can access OneSearch to search the Catalogue here, noting that online resources still won’t be accessible. We are also advising students, faculty, and researchers are advised to call their respective library or come into one of the branches and speak to librarians and library staff.

There are alternate ways to find information and we will do our best to find a workaround until we can resume normal operations. More information on how to reach us can be found here.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.

Please note, the Commons services remain unaffected and our libraries are open as usual for regular hours.