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St. John’s campuses closed for the morning

Update at 11 a.m.

Campus and Community

March 24, 2026

Due to adverse weather, buildings on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the morning for all faculty, staff and students. There will be an update at 11  a.m.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

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