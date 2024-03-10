 Go to page content

St. John’s campuses closed with exceptions, March 10

Most buildings on the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses closed for the day

March 10, 2024

Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, with the exceptions noted below, are closed for the day, Sunday, March 10, for all faculty, staff, students and visitors to allow staff to complete the significant clean-up of snow from parking lots, walkways and doorways. Other than these exceptions noted below all on campus events, including any scheduled courses, are cancelled.

Exceptions to the closure on Sunday include: the Queen Elizabeth II Library which will open at 10 a.m.; regular Sunday programming in the physical education building will go ahead; and events and programming scheduled after 9 a.m. in the Music building will proceed.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. For updated information regarding invigilated mid-term exams in online courses, please visit CITL’s webpage. For all other scheduled evaluations, please check with your course instructor.

