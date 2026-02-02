 Go to page content

Storm closure

St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses closed for the day

Campus and Community

Feb. 2, 2026

Due to adverse weather, buildings on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the day for all faculty, staff and students.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Jan. 30, 2026

Digging up history

What do a fossil, a comet and Beothuk history have in common?

Close up view of Memorial's clock tower

Jan. 28, 2026

Focusing on our academic mission

Board of Regents approves real estate divestment

View of the Memorial Tower and Core Science Facility.

Jan. 28, 2026

Call for applications

Conference Fund support available to university community

Jan. 27, 2026

Storm closure

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will close at 1 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2026

‘Start to finish’

Memorial medical research team included in Arthritis Society Canada's Top 10 list

The interior shot of the newly renovated Aquarena with on deck activity swimming during the Canada Games.

Jan. 26, 2026

Aquarena reopening set

Registration for winter programming opens Feb. 9