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Storm closure update

St. John's campuses closed for the day

Campus and Community

March 24, 2026

St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the remainder of the day for all faculty, staff and students. Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

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