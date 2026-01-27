 Go to page content

Storm closure

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will close at 1 p.m.

Campus and Community

Jan. 27, 2026

Due to adverse weather, buildings on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will close at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day for all faculty, staff and students.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

