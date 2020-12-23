The value of diversity

Campus and Community

By Melanie Callahan

Every year Grenfell Campus welcomes of hundreds of international students to our campus. The influx of diversity of culture is both important to our school and the community.

In a typical year, close to 200 international students study at Grenfell through our English as a Second Language (ESL) and degree programs, and as exchange and transfer students. Some come from large countries like China and India, while many arrive here from smaller remote countries like Mauritius and Belize.

Recently the Association of New Canadians hosted a virtual panel to talk about the experiences of international students and what they bring to our community.

Melissa Halford, coordinator of Grenfell’s ESL program and chair of the International Working Committee, suggested that universities have a responsibility to educate students about more than academics.

“Universities are international by nature; there’s always been a network of researchers, students, but there are reasons why we recruit international students,” said Ms. Halford. “We strive to have a diversity of people on our campus. As a new student- domestic or international- you’re given the opportunity to work with different groups of people, and it’s a big part of post-secondary education.”

Natasha Hillier, student development officer with the College of the North Atlantic, says internationalization is also a priority for her institution. Conversations between people of different backgrounds, both in and out of the classroom, help build a more meaningful experience.

“Studying with international students provides an opportunity for students in our region who might have not otherwise had the chance to talk to people from around the world,” she said. “Having international students study here gives our domestic students a global classroom. It is a very rich experience to have diversity in the classroom, whether it be through discussions in class, or working together on projects. Through all of this, they’re taking little pieces and that’s what builds a rich college or university experience.”

Shireen Merchant, a Grenfell visual arts student from Pakistan, feels that meeting people from around the world encourages everyone to acknowledge a new perspective and set of ideas.

“When students come from other parts of the world, they bring different experiences,” said Ms. Merchant who also is a member of Grenfell’s international student caucus. “Diversity is important because it is about bringing a new perspective that helps fuel innovation and creativity. Meeting people in the community helps me grow as a person. I’m new to Canada and everything is new to me. By immersing myself in the culture, I’m getting more confident. I’m able to talk to different people.”

Kenyan Willy Gihangange, a PhD student at Grenfell, agrees.

“As an agriculturalist and an environmentalist I believe I have a role in the province to assist in projects like food security and clean energy production to bring new ideas. Colleagues may say ‘ this is the way we do things in Newfoundland’ and I can say how about we try it a different way. My input is essential, and I’m happy how much it is valued.

People end up here to be students, but they are so much more than that, added Ms. Halford. They are community members, with colleagues and friends, she said.

“International students, just by nature of coming here to study, are forced to take a lot more initiatives. It takes a lot more steps to get comfortable and that just builds connections, especially when people are open to the connections. Relationships form.

“We all strive to be a welcoming community. It is so hard to define what that is and how to create it. But at the end of the day, it just comes down to someone helping you out and willing to work together.”