 Go to page content

Weather closure, Jan. 10, 2023

Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses closed for the day

Campus and Community

Jan. 10, 2023

Due to the adverse weather forecast, Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses are closed for the day for all faculty, staff and students. The Memorial University Childcare Centre is also closed. Evening classes are also cancelled.

Employees are not required to work remotely while the university is closed due to weather. Those who would typically report to work during a weather closure will continue to do so.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all remote and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

MUN Safe is the primary communication tool to inform campus communities of weather-related closures and other emergency information. All university community members are encouraged to download the app; ensure your campus is selected and your phone is set to receive notifications from MUN Safe.

More details about storm closures are available in the Gazette.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Grenfell Campus is seen at night from a distance. There are trees in the foreground and background, with beige buildings and one with a red roof.

Jan. 10, 2023

Yesterday meets tomorrow

Converted mill building opens doors to research and innovation 

Jan. 6, 2023

Experience MORE

Experience more with Memorial's Online Record of Experience

Dec. 21, 2022

Student-led

Science grad student article published in leading journal

A tree in the woods decorated with lights, covered in snow at night.

Dec. 20, 2022

Holiday break

Information about campus resources over the holiday

Dec. 19, 2022

First No. 1

PhD student wins first annual HSS 3MT competition

Diane Guzzwell is holding a number of balloon figures, including a candy cane, Grinches and flowers.

Dec. 15, 2022

Hidden talents

A balloon artist, a ‘death’ marathoner, a wood worker and an all-weather swimmer (with an Olympic-level pedigree!)