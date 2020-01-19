Weather closure: Jan. 20

Campus and Community

Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 20, for all faculty, staff and students to facilitate clean-up from Friday’s blizzard. This includes all evening classes and activities. The Memorial University Childcare Centre is also closed.

Campus closure mean access to university buildings is restricted. Please do not come to campus.

As announced yesterday, Jan. 18, Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), encourages all faculty/instructors who are teaching winter 2020 courses to extend academic leniency and flexibility to Memorial University students impacted by the current state of emergency and power outages.

This includes, but is not limited to, deadlines for submission of assignments, papers, etc., as well as attendance in classes and laboratories over the next couple of days. Students who have concerns related to their courses, specifically rescheduling of classes or evaluations, should reach out to their individual instructors.

When normal operations fully resume, discussion involving faculty, administration and the student unions will be held to determine if any changes to the semester schedule are warranted. Once this occurs, information will be shared through regular channels.