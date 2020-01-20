Weather closure: Jan. 21

Campus and Community

Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 21, for all faculty, staff and students to facilitate clean-up from Friday’s blizzard and in line with the state of emergency still in effect.

This includes all evening classes and activities. The Memorial University Childcare Centre is closed. Sites outside of the state of emergency zone, such as the Ocean Sciences Centre and the Holyrood Marine Base, are included in this closure.

Campus closure mean access to university buildings is restricted. Please do not come to campus.

As announced on Jan. 18, Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), encourages all faculty/instructors who are teaching winter 2020 courses to extend academic leniency and flexibility to Memorial University students impacted by the current state of emergency and power outages.

The deadline to add courses or drop courses with a 100 per cent refund of tuition fees has been extended. The new deadline will be the day after the university reopens for regular operations. When the exact date is known, it will be shared via regular communication channels.

The impact on the academic term is yet to be determined. When normal operations fully resume, discussion involving faculty, administration and the student unions will be held to determine if any changes to the semester schedule are warranted. Once this occurs, information will be shared through regular channels.