Weather closure: Jan. 22

Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 22, for all faculty, staff and students to facilitate clean-up from Friday’s blizzard.

This includes all evening classes and activities. The Memorial University Childcare Centre is closed. Sites outside of the state of emergency zone, such as the Ocean Sciences Centre and the Holyrood Marine Base, are included in this closure.

Campus closure means access to university buildings is restricted. Please do not come to campus.

The impact on the academic term is yet to be determined. Protecting the academic integrity of the semester is a primary concern, therefore discussions involving faculty, administration and student unions are underway to determine if any changes to the semester schedule are warranted. If changes are made, information will be shared as soon as it is available via the regular channels.

As announced on Jan. 18, Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), encourages all faculty/instructors who are teaching winter 2020 courses to extend academic leniency and flexibility to Memorial University students impacted by the current state of emergency and power outages.

The deadline to add courses or drop courses with a 100 per cent refund of tuition fees has been extended. The new deadline will be the day after the university reopens for regular operations. When the exact date is known, it will be shared via regular communication channels.