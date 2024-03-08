Weather closure, March 8

Campus and Community

Due to inclement weather, buildings on the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the day.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. For updated information regarding invigilated mid-term exams in online courses, please visit CITL’s webpage. For all other scheduled evaluations, please check with your course instructor.

Employees are not required to work remotely while the university is closed due to weather. Those who would typically report to work during a weather closure will continue to do so.