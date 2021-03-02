 Go to page content

Weather closure – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

All St. John's campuses closed due to weather; update at approximately 11 a.m.

Campus and Community

March 2, 2021

In addition to the restricted access to Memorial’s campuses due to Public Health regulations, buildings on the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses are closed for the morning due to inclement weather. The Childcare Centre is also closed. There will be a further update at 11 a.m.

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. Employees who were already working remotely should continue to do so.

Supervisors and instructors are encouraged to remain mindful of personal circumstances and demonstrate flexibility where possible.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 1, 2021

Leadership change

Dr. Jeff Keshen to become president of URegina; Memorial to recruit new VP Grenfell Campus

March 1, 2021

Honouring a legacy

Donation supports N.L. military, naval and maritime history research

March 1, 2021

Student town hall

President Timmons, senior leaders want to check in with students

March 1, 2021

Employee town hall

Senior leaders to hold virtual check-in for faculty and staff

Feb. 26, 2021

Critical continuity

Vice-president (research) enabling some additional on-campus research activities

A portrait of a woman

Feb. 25, 2021

Making the cut

Geography alumnus finalist for inaugural scholarships