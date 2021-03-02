Weather closure – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Campus and Community

In addition to the restricted access to Memorial’s campuses due to Public Health regulations, buildings on the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses are closed for the morning due to inclement weather. The Childcare Centre is also closed. There will be a further update at 11 a.m.

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. Employees who were already working remotely should continue to do so.

Supervisors and instructors are encouraged to remain mindful of personal circumstances and demonstrate flexibility where possible.