Weather closure: until Monday, Jan. 27

Campus and Community

Safety of Memorial’s students and employees, as well as the broader community, is the university’s first priority. Given the ongoing state of emergency and the magnitude of the clean-up still required across the region, Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will not open until Monday, Jan. 27, for all faculty, staff and students. This is the earliest time the university will open. Should the state of emergency extend into Monday an update regarding continued closure will be provided on Sunday.

This includes all evening classes and activities, as well as all weekend activities. The Memorial University Childcare Centre is closed. Sites outside of the state of emergency zone, such as the Ocean Sciences Centre and the Holyrood Marine Base, are included in this closure.

Campus closure means access to university buildings is restricted. Please do not come to campus.

The impact on the academic term is yet to be determined. Protecting the academic integrity of the semester is a primary concern, therefore discussions involving faculty, administration, employee and student unions are underway to determine if any changes to the semester schedule are warranted. If changes are made, information will be shared as soon as it is available via the regular channels. Please note, no changes to the week-long winter break are being considered at this time; this may be subject to change if additional days are lost during the semester.

The deadline to add courses or drop courses with a 100 per cent refund of tuition fees has been extended. The new deadline will be the day after the university reopens for regular operations. When this exact date is known, it will be shared via regular communication channels.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. Follow us on Twitter @MemorialU and FaceBook.