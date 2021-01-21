Weather update: Thursday, Jan. 21

Campus and Community

Due to inclement weather, access is restricted at the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses as of 12 p.m. Regularly scheduled on-campus classes and activities are cancelled. The Childcare Centre is closed.

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online classes via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled. Please check Brightspace course shells for updates.

Facilities Management will continue their usual snow-clearing protocol to ensure the campuses remain safe and accessible for those who must access the campus, and employees who would typically report to work during a weather closure will continue to do so.

Employees working remotely will continue to do so. Employees with questions or concerns about their individual situations are asked to talk to their supervisors. Supervisors are encouraged to remain mindful of personal circumstances and demonstrate flexibility where possible.

In the event of adverse weather that leads to widespread power outages in the region, the university will announce both restrictions to campus access as well as suspension of remote activities.

For the latest information, download the MUN Safe app, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.