Building the bio-economy

Public Engagement

By Pamela Gill

For the past year, Grenfell Campus faculty and graduate students have played a critical role in the development of a collaborative project that explores future possibilities of a Newfoundland and Labrador forest-based bio-economy.

What is a “bio-economy?” This emerging concept examines how our industries, such as sawmills and other forest-based operations, can use biological resources to provide products, processes, and services within the frame of a sustainable economic system.

“This idea is of utmost relevance in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Dr. Mery Perez, coordinator of the new Centre for Research and Innovation. “In our province we have a well-established tradition of forestry producing by-products that could be further explored in a way that reduces and redirects waste streams. Our forest industry continually seeks for ways to innovate and increase skilled jobs in the sector.”

She said this project, which is a collaboration with industry partners and engagement experts from the Harris Centre and Grenfell’s Office of Engagement, will make recommendations on potential products and strategies to keep that labour force diverse and strong.

Five case studies

The researchers involved are examining five case studies across the island, looking for ways in which this industry can innovate when it comes to products and labour force.

One of those studies focuses on Sexton Lumber, owned by Susan and Kevin Sexton in the Bonvista region.

“We’ve got a big wide door, and it’s always open,” said Mr. Sexton in an interview with the Harris Centre’s Bojan Furst. “We’re always looking to come up with some new ideas. If there is anybody out there who has an idea, by all means, let’s look at it.”

Currently the sawmill aims to use every scrap that comes from the sawmilling operation, producing everything from resins and sawdust to sawlogs and pulpwood. But Mr. Sexton knows there is waste from his mill that could be put to good use.

“We have a lot of excess steam that’s just going into the atmosphere that absolutely could be used to heat a building or a greenhouse,” he said. “Five years from now I would like to see something here onsite that would be using 100 per cent of anything that we would produce, from all our residues right to the steam exiting from our boilers. Why burn fuel when we have energy here? And we can produce more energy.”

Engaging community partners

Using “Bang the Table” a cutting edge, interactive platform, the project team is engaging with community partners in the region to first identify the region’s and the mill’s unique assets. Once those are identified, team members from the Harris Centre will facilitate collaborative sessions exploring the potential for innovation.

Lucas Garcia and Willy Benson Ghihangange, students in Grenfell’s newly launched PhD in Transdisciplinary Sustainability program are right at the centre of this team, which encompasses researchers and community partners from the Newfoundland and Labrador Forestry Industry Association (NLFIA), Qalipu First Nation, Women in Resource Development Corporation, Newfoundland and Labrador Environmental Industry Association, College of the North Atlantic, among others.

“Our work includes research into the assets that are present in each region, as well as their hopes for the future,” said Mr. Garcia. “Through this project, we hope to make a concrete contribution to the future of the province through helping to reduce greenhouse emissions, improving management of natural resources, and strengthen employment and market systems.”