‘Meant to evolve’

By Kelly Foss

An online mental health platform, with roots at Memorial University, is the first and only of its kind to offer immediate mental health and substance use support to all Canadians.

Wellness Together Canada, a “one-stop shop” portal providing a stepped care model, launched nationally in mid-April. It offers free services ranging from immediate crisis support to mental health screening and self-assessment tools, peer-to-peer support, educational resources, e-courses, virtual cognitive behavioural therapy and counselling support via phone, text or live chat.

The stepped care model behind the portal was developed by Dr. Peter Cornish while director of Memorial’s Student Wellness and Counselling Centre. He is clinical lead on the national project while Dr. Josh Rash, assistant professor with the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Science, is scientific lead.

“We know from research it’s often better to give someone a range of options.” — Dr. Peter Cornish

The model is designed to offer the lowest level of intervention deemed necessary by initial and ongoing assessments.

“Treatment intensity can be stepped up or down, depending on the level of client distress, need or readiness, and those decisions are made collaboratively with clients and providers through regular and continuous monitoring,” said Dr. Cornish, an Honorary Research Professor at Memorial.

A “buffet” of resources can be tried based on an individual’s preference, which is different from the more traditional model where an expert tells a client what to do based on assessment.

“There is assessment in the beginning, but it doesn’t necessarily determine a treatment,” said Dr. Cornish. “It forms a baseline, and after you’ve tried a resource you can see how it has impacted your wellness.”

Traditional approaches have been to explore every symptom and uncover every concern first and that would indicate the best treatment.

“We know from research it’s often better to give someone a range of options, let them decide what they want to try and give them feedback on whether it is working or not.”

Organize, monitor and administer

The Memorial model gained such interest that the Mental Health Commission of Canada and the Newfoundland and Labrador Government partnered with the university in 2017 to complete a stepped mental health-care demonstration project.

The model was tested in 17 sites across the province over an 18-month period.

“The completion of this project positioned us perfectly to develop and rigorously evaluate the implementation of a digitized stepped mental health care platform in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia from 2019-22,” said Dr. Rash.

The goal of the project was to improve care by creating an online framework through which to systematically organize, monitor and administer the various levels of mental health care treatment.

Funding for the project was provided by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and from both provinces.

Dr. Cornish was solicited by Health Canada to bid for for Wellness Together Project thanks to the recognition he and the team gained from the stepped care model.

“It’s fairly bare bones right now, but it’s going to continue to evolve,” said Dr. Cornish. “One of the great things about this model is that it’s adaptable. It’s meant to evolve over time through data collection – it self-corrects and adjusts to environmental circumstances.”

Total of $50 million

The team and its partners, Kids Help Phone, Homewood Health and Greenspace Health, have been awarded $25 million, renewable after four months for a potential total of $50 million, to deliver this platform and provide services to all Canadians.

Other Memorial representatives on the advisory, executive and scientific teams behind the project include Dr. Ann Marie Churchill, Student Wellness and Counselling Centre; Dr. Nicole Snow, and Dr. Alice Gaudine, Faculty of Nursing; Dr. Gerard Farrell, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Hai Nguyen, School of Pharmacy; and Dr. Heather Hair, School of Social Work.

It also includes people with lived experience who are joining with other experts from across the country to develop the model in a way that is most likely to improve the lives of people struggling with mental health issues.