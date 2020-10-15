Community support

Student Life

By Memorial University

The Salvation Army’s St. John’s Citadel at 25 Adams Ave. has opened its doors to students as a safe study place this semester.

They will offer a comfortable place to study with high-speed internet and washrooms. Social distancing measures will be in place and students will only be able to sit with individuals in their bubble. Masks must be worn when walking around the building or going to the washroom.

Students need to fill out an online form once as an expression of interest, but must sign in and out when using the space.

‘Come together’

The hours are Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (enter through the office, to the right of main doors) and Mondays from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (enter through the side door, to the left of main doors).

“I want to express my thanks to the Salvation Army for opening their citadel to our students,” said Dr. Vianne Timmons. “Restricting on-campus activities has been hard on them, so I’m thrilled they can come together – safe in their bubbles – to study together. It will benefit students both academically and emotionally. Brilliant!”

Memorial is also setting up safe spaces on its campuses, but given the student population size and public health restrictions, these won’t be able to accommodate all students.

A limited number of bookable, individual on-campus study spaces are available in the following locations: Queen Elizabeth II Library, Health Sciences Library, Education Library and Grenfell Campus.