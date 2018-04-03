Student Life

By Nayana Hejmadi

The Next Class is a web video series which follows a group of students during their final year of studies at Memorial.

The series offers an insider’s view into the opportunities and challenges graduating students face as they prepare for what’s next.

The cast features six students from across the province and around the world.

Meet The Next Class

The Next Class was created by the Office of the Deputy Provost (Students). The project is also a collaboration with a current student in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Rodrigo Iniguez. Mr. Iniguez is the videographer and editor for the project, and is in the communications studies program on the St. John’s campus.

1/ Aisham, 29, Jharkhand, India — MBA "In my opinion, university life is an overall life-changing experience in all aspects. I am hoping to accomplish an amazing educational experience at Memorial. This would ultimately help me to create a better life and career." Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 2/ Catherine, 22, N.L., Canada — Underwater vehicles, MI "What I have enjoyed the most about university life has been being a part of the Memorial volleyball team. This program has helped shape who I am today, and I’m sure will continue to beyond my university career." Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 3/ Elly, 23, N.L., Canada — Bachelor of science "Pursuing the medical profession has been a long-time goal of mine. After completing my undergraduate degree I plan on starting a masters program in cognitive neuroscience and then apply to medical schools in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. Oh yeah, and I also plan to travel to South America!" Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 4/ Michael, 22, N.L., Canada — Bachelor of music "I really enjoy being immersed in such a vibrant and diverse community. This sense of community is especially pervasive at the School of Music, where I am surrounded by such talented, passionate and dedicated faculty, friends and colleagues every day. They are a major source of inspiration for me!" Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 5/ Mira, 23, Helsinki, Finland — Bachelor of arts "I hope to graduate and look back in a few years and feel content thinking, yes, I consistently gave it my all and did the best I could." Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 6/ Ryan, 20, N.L., Canada — Naval architecture, MI "The most challenging thing about university life is time management. Finding a balance between school, work, volunteering and sports has been a challenge, but I have learned to prioritize and get things done." Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

The theme song for the series, Striking the Colours, is by a local band, Newspaper Fashion Show.

The series features eight webisodes, three in fall 2017 and five in winter 2018, including a graduation season finale in May 2018.

Follow the series online or Memorial University on YouTube.