Nursing know-how

By Marcia Porter

When Morgan Earle goes to work as a registered nurse at the Janeway Children’s Hospital in St. John’s, she’s got a little something extra in her pocket to boost her confidence.

Ms. Earle has earned a new designation: the Canadian Examination for Baccalaureate Nursing (CEBN).

The designation officially recognizes her mastery of the essential components in her four-year bachelor of nursing degree program.

“The transition from student to graduate nurse comes with a lot of growing pains and building of confidence,” said Ms. Earle, who wrote the CEBN with some of her Faculty of Nursing classmates and some Centre for Nursing Studies and Western Regional School of Nursing graduates.

“Knowing that I meet the standards of Canadian baccalaureate nursing education gives me confidence in my own practice.”

‘Exemplary understanding’

Along with the satisfaction that comes from passing the exam, the new graduates receive a certificate, a gold pin and an official designation they can use after their name.

“The CEBN designation shows that you are very well-rounded and have an exemplary understanding of nursing knowledge,” said Amanda Morrissey, a registered nurse and recent Centre of Nursing Studies graduate who practises at St. Clare’s Hospital in St. John’s.

Piloted this past spring and administered by the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing, the CEBN is a certification exam for graduates of baccalaureate programs of nursing.

The CEBN is a fully bilingual, computer-based, voluntary exam.

Tiara Hillier, a registered nurse and recent graduate of the Western Regional School of Nursing who practises at Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in her hometown of St. Anthony, says passing the exam has “great significance” in nursing practice.

“It shows that we have a strong understanding of nursing knowledge in the Canadian health-care system,” she said.

Canadian focus

The CEBN is not the mandatory licensing exam, the NCLEX, that bachelor of nursing graduates must write to become registered nurses.

“It was nice to write an exam to focus on the Canadian curriculum we were taught,” said Nicole Locke, who also practises at St. Clare’s. “When preparing for the licensing exam, we often run in to a lot of questions covered in the U.S. curriculum but are not applicable to us.”

Because it is an American exam adapted for a Canadian system, the NCLEX has been controversial in Canada since its introduction in 2015.

“I hope at some point the CEBN could be used as a licensing exam in Canada for bachelor of nursing students,” said Ms. Hillier. “I feel that it would better evaluate the preparedness of Canadian, entry-level bachelor’s students, because it is made up of questions that accurately assess the knowledge and competencies taught through bachelor of nursing programs in Canada.”

Students and nursing educators have complained that the NCLEX does not reflect nursing practice in Canada and also discriminates against those whose first language isn’t English.

“The intricacies of different cultural values has a big impact on nursing roles and scope of practices.” — Shane Gladney

“Having had an international placement in England during my fourth year, I can honestly say nursing is very different based on geographic regions,” said Shane Gladney, a registered nurse and recent Faculty of Nursing graduate who practises at St. Clare’s.

“While the core of nursing – providing compassionate, competent care – is the same no matter where you go, the intricacies of different cultural values have a big impact on nursing roles and scope of practices.”

“The designation sets you apart, and I believe it will give me an advantage in my career and for future job prospects. I am happy to have it,” said Ms. Morrissey, who encourages other new graduates to write the CEBN.