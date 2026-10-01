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Recruitment rewards

Be a part of welcoming the next generation of students

Campus and Community

Oct. 1, 2026

By Jill Hunt and Heidi Wicks

Memorial University is educating the next generation of innovators and changemakers, and we need your help to connect with them. 

The Office of Development and Alumni Engagement, the Office of the Registrar and the Memorial University Bookstore have partnered to launch the Refer a Student program. 

The new student recruitment initiative encourages alumni, employees, friends and current students to refer prospective students to Memorial University with an online referral form.

Heart of alumni engagement

Lynn Squires, the associate director of alumni engagement at Memorial, says celebrating generations of graduates is at the heart of alumni engagement.

“We have alumni whose children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have chosen Memorial,” she said. “We’re excited to launch this initiative and invite our alumni community to help encourage, welcome and inspire the next generation of Memorial students.”

Acknowledged asone of Canada’s best universities, Memorial is looking for students who are ready to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact in the world.

A referral could open the door to life-changing opportunities and help a future student begin their journey at Memorial University.

By referring a student, you can give one lucky student a chance to help shape the next generation of Memorial University students! 

“It’s also important to connect with prospective students wherever they are in their academic journey.” — Andrew Kim

Andrew Kim, Memorial’s university lead for enrolment innovation, says engaging the Memorial community in student recruitment efforts helps create meaningful connections that allow prospective students to see themselves as part of the community.

“Successful recruitment requires us to continually rethink our approach and invest in new ideas,” said Mr. Kim. “It’s also important to connect with prospective students wherever they are in their academic journey and provide information that matters the most to them when they need it.”

Refer a Student open now

The Refer a Student initiative is open to high school students planning to attend Memorial University in fall 2027. 

Further details are available on the Office of Development and Alumni Engagement Refer a Student web page

If you know of a prospective student with a passion for learning who is ready to take the next step, refer them to Memorial today!

Heidi Wicks is a communications advisor with the Offices of Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at wicksh@mun.ca.

Jill Hunt is the manager of marketing and communications in the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

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