Leadership appointment

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Alison Horton has been appointed Memorial University’s vice-president (finance and administration).

Ms. Horton joined Memorial in February 2026 as interim vice-president (finance and administration).

Over the past eight months, she has provided leadership on a range of institutional priorities, including advancing implementation of auditor general recommendations, stabilizing the leadership team within the finance and administration portfolio and strengthening reporting and oversight.

“Alison has demonstrated exceptional leadership during her time at Memorial,” said President Janet Morrison. “She has advanced important work to strengthen accountability, improve institutional effectiveness and support Memorial’s long-term sustainability. Her collaborative approach, commitment to our academic mission and ability to lead complex initiatives have earned the confidence of her team, colleagues across the university and the Board of Regents.”

During her interim term, Ms. Horton led successful searches for a new associate vice-president (people and culture) and director of internal audit, helping establish a fully permanent senior leadership team within the finance and administration portfolio.

She has also worked closely with university and government partners to strengthen relationships and support Memorial’s strategic priorities.

“I am honoured to continue serving Memorial University and the people of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Ms. Horton. “Over the past eight months, I have been inspired by the impact Memorial has on this province through its students, research and community partnerships. I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues across the university to ensure Memorial remains strong and well-positioned to serve future generations.”

A 2025 national search for a permanent vice-president (finance and administration) did not result in an appointment.

Ms. Horton was identified as a strong candidate at the onset of that search but was unable to commit to Memorial beyond February 2027 at the time.

In early 2026, Ms. Horton met with the search committee and subsequently accepted a one-year interim appointment, joining Memorial in February with the search committee’s and the Board of Regents’ support.

Background

Prior to joining Memorial, Ms. Horton held senior leadership positions at Sheridan College and Mohawk College, including vice-president, administrative services; vice-provost, academic resources and planning; vice-president, academic; and vice-president, corporate services.

As vice-president (finance and administration), Ms. Horton provides leadership for key administrative functions that support the university’s academic mission, including people and culture, finance, information technology and facilities management.

The Board of Regents approved Ms. Horton’s appointment following President Morrison’s recommendation.