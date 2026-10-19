‘Hidden secret’

Public Engagement

By Kathryn White

If you head down West Street in Corner Brook, you’ll be greeted with the smell of freshly baked bread and pastries.

Besides your nose, a shiny new sign will direct you to the delicious source: Humber Baker Inc.

The bakery’s polished new sign is a collaboration between the Centre for Research and Innovation’s makerspace and the bakery owners, sibling duo Ashmit and Gauri Jaitely.

What is a makerspace?

For the uninitiated, a makerspace fosters a culture of innovation while providing public access to a wide variety of tools and technology through a membership structure.

Makerspace members have access to a wide variety of tools and technology: 3D printers, laser cutters, a plasma cutter, woodworking equipment, metalworking equipment, an electronics workstation, a small booking section, sewing machines, a vinyl cutter and more.

“Our goal is to foster and grow the maker movement . . . with a particular focus on supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses.” — Neil Nordeje

Membership is free to all faculty, students and staff across Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic.

General memberships for the public are $300 a year, with daily or drop-in rates also available.

Serving the community

The Jaitelys opened a storefront for their previously home-based business last month.

The brothers moved to Corner Brook from Toronto, where they both previously studied culinary management at George Brown.

The pair worked at a Michelin-star restaurant before settling on Newfoundland’s west coast in 2024.

Mr. Jaitely originally heard about the Centre for Research and Innovation’s makerspace from a friend.

Curious about what the space could offer his growing business, he toured the facility in early 2026 with Neil Nordeje, the makerspace manager and an electronics engineer by trade with a master’s degree in business.

In his role, he provides guidance and instruction for the equipment and software.

Mr. Nordeje says the facility provides entrepreneurs, small businesses and members of the community with access to equipment and resources that they may not otherwise have access to, helping them turn their ideas and visions into reality.

“Our goal is to foster and grow the maker movement in Western Newfoundland, with a particular focus on supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses,” he said.

Working together

After seeing the wide array of tools and technology available, Mr. Jaitely says he knew the Centre for Research and Innovation could help him fabricate the signs he wanted for his business.

“I knew what I wanted them to look like, but I didn’t know how to get there,” he said.

Over the summer, Mr. Jaitely worked with Mr. Nordeje to fabricate the signs using a combination of the laser cutter, CNC machine, track saw, drill and sander.

“It’s not even that I don’t have access to the tools; I don’t even know how to use them,” he said. “It was all new for me. I had some super basic knowledge, but that was it; to actually execute them, I needed help from Neil.”

Mr. Nordeje promotes collaborative work and encourages members to learn the hands-on skills needed to use the technology and tools available in the makerspace.

“He came with his own design and idea, and I helped him execute the actual project,” Mr. Nordeje said. “When people come to the space with an idea for us to work on together, that’s when I’m really able to help.”

“The makerspace is so much more than a facility that makes sure you’re using the equipment safely. It’s actually providing guidance on how to accomplish something,” said Mr. Jaitely. “The space is super accommodating.”

Best business investment

Mr. Jaitely says the Makerspace is a “hidden secret” and his membership is the best business investment he could have made.

“For the cost of the membership, what you can get out of it is insane.”

Do you have questions about the Centre for Research and Innovation’s makerspace? Get in touch at neil.nordeje@cricornerbrook.ca!