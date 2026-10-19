Research

By Jeff Green

For some, day one in a new job can feel like a blank page.

But for Dr. André McDonald, he is already working on Memorial’s next chapter.

Dr. McDonald officially begins his five-year term as Memorial’s vice-president (research and innovation)(VPRI) on Oct. 19, bringing a fresh perspective and ideas to collaborate with the university community.

The Gazette caught up with Dr. McDonald to learn more about his vision and Memorial’s challenges and opportunities.

JG: What drew you to the role?

AM: I found it very interesting that Memorial was in search of an inaugural vice-president (research and innovation), given that the institutional research enterprise had grown significantly over the last decade or so.

However, this attracted me to the role because it signaled that Memorial, scholars and researchers were keen on growing and strengthening research.

I also appreciated the intentional inclusion of innovation in the title because it highlighted a renewed focus on Memorial’s strength in technological and social innovation.

When I looked at the websites, spoke with colleagues and alumni, and learned more about the accomplishments of researchers and learners at Memorial, I felt that the work that is being done here is probably the best-kept secret in Canada!

JG: What are your biggest priorities? What’s your vision for research and innovation?

AM: When I think about research and innovation at Memorial, the directions that it can take and the impact its outcomes can have on the province, Canada and globally, I like to frame the institutional vision for research and innovation as one that is a collaborative and shared vision, among researchers, staff, learners and our partners.

Based on conversations that I have had with the Memorial community across all campuses during my recent familiarization visit, I heard about a shared vision around building or strengthening research capacity, supporting interdisciplinary communities of researchers across the campuses and expanding the research reputation further and internationally.

“Memorial is strategically well-positioned for key opportunities.” — Dr. André McDonald

To align with this vision that is developing, my priorities in the first year or two of my tenure will be to work with research administrative staff to streamline administrative support processes and structures for researchers, develop targeted training programs for researchers around use of administrative support platforms and strategic grant proposal development, diversify funding sources further for growth and strengthen external communication and promotion of research and innovation emerging from Memorial.

JG: When it comes to research and innovation, what are some of Memorial’s biggest challenges and opportunities?

AM: I will start with the challenges and end with the opportunities. Memorial faces geographical challenges as an island in the North Atlantic.

We can sometimes be forgotten when national and international opportunities emerge.

That said, Memorial is strategically well-positioned for key opportunities.Our location in the North Atlantic and at the most eastern point in North America makes us the gateway to both the Arctic, north Atlantic and Europe.

For example, this primes for new partnerships in defence, energy and with European researchers and industry.

As Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university, this gives us the flexibility to explore multidisciplinary lines of scholarship and inquiry and engage deeply with local communities.

“I am excited . . . what the future holds for us in emerging areas of science, engineering, fine arts and social innovation.”— Dr. André McDonald

As I reflect on the impactful work that Memorial researchers have successfully co-led with community partners on Newfoundland and Labrador music and folklore, ocean science and fishery, renewable energy and sustainable mining, among others, I am excited by this broad capacity, the very high-quality outcomes that researchers and trainees have produced, and what the future holds for us in emerging areas of science, engineering, fine arts and social innovation.

JG: Tell me about growing up in Jamaica and New York City. How did those experiences inform your life? Did you always want to work in research?

AM: My life growing up in Jamaica and in New York City really shaped the leadership values that I have today. I was not wealthy growing up and we were close to the poverty line sometimes.

So, there was always a strong emphasis on education and learning in my family. This informed my leadership value around encouraging growth and continuous learning. Growing up, I wanted social upward mobility for me and my family.

My experiences in New York City, working at a young age to cover basic essentials and the costs of my high school and undergraduate education, taught me how to be focused, strategic and pragmatic, tying those skills to negotiation and communication.

These experiences, which had success and lots of failures, made me resilient, which has served me well throughout my life.

As it relates to research, I was initially thinking of working exclusively in industry and I worked for mechanical design consulting firms.

However, I wanted to do work that was more creative and novel. Research provided me with the best pathway to do that.

JG: What book are you reading at the moment?

AM: I am currently re-reading The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka.

JG: What’s one thing that has surprised you about this province and its people?

AM: The entrepreneurial mindset and drive of the people here.

I heard that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians were friendly, but I did not expect that they would be so successfully driven and entrepreneurial.

It speaks to their creativity and resilience.

This Q&A has been edited for length. You can read the full, unedited version on the Research and Innovation website.