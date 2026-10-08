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Research recognition

Nominations welcome for top institutional research honours

Research

Oct. 8, 2026

By Jeff Green

Applications are being accepted for a pair of presidential prizes: the President’s Award for Outstanding Research and University Research Professor.

Graphic featuring a trophy, star and leaves, along with the text Do you know a remarkable researcher? Nominate them for a President's Award, deadline, Nov. 30, 2026, President's Award for Outstanding Research, University Research Professor, the President's Awards, 2027.

The deadline for submissions for both is Monday, Nov. 30.

President’s Award for Outstanding Research

This award recognizes early-career faculty who have made exceptional contributions to their disciplines and have demonstrated the potential to become international research leaders.

The award includes a one-time unrestricted grant of $7,500 to be used at the recipient’s discretion with the sole purpose of supporting future research and/or creative activity.

University Research Professor

University Research Professors have acquired a designation above the rank of full professor.

The title is the most prestigious award the university gives for research and/or creative activity and goes to faculty members who have demonstrated a consistently high level of scholarship in their field, including graduate student supervision and other mentoring activities, and whose research and/or creative activity is of international stature.

The award carries with it a lifetime designation and an unrestricted research grant of $25,000.

Terms of reference and conditions for both are available online.

Nov. 30 deadline

Completed nomination packages for both awards must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these awards.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

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