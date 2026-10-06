Convocation season

Black hoods with brightly coloured trim. Black flowing robes to match. Square mortarboards and soft tams with gold tassels.
Graduating Memorial University students will be decked out in full academic regalia at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 15, when more than 900 undergraduate and graduate degrees are conferred during three convocation ceremonies.
Everyone is invited to celebrate alongside graduates and their families and supporters by watching live webcasts of each convocation session on Memorial’s main page.
Memorial’s social channels will be full of memorable moments of proud graduates, so be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honorary degree recipients
Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of letters, honoris causa, on visual artist, educator and public intellectual Dr. Pamela Elizabeth Hall, during the 10 a.m. session of convocation.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the senate, the university’s academic governing body. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contributions to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
More information
The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
Fall convocation schedule
Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m.
Honorary doctor of letters degree conferred upon Dr. Pamela Elizabeth Hall
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Doctor of pharmacy
Master of arts
Master of arts in environmental policy
Master of applied literary art
Master of science
Master of gender studies
Master of philosophy
Master of applied statistics
Master of data science
Master of environmental science
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in medicine
Master of public health
Master of occupational health and safety
Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of engineering
Bachelor of commerce
Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of technology
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of science in human kinetics and recreation
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of employment relations
Master of applied science
Master of applied psychological science
Master of science in management
Master of science in fisheries science
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of marine studies
Master of technology management
Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
Bachelor of social work
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Master of social work
Master of education
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology