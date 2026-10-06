Convocation season

Student Life

By Mandy Cook

Black hoods with brightly coloured trim. Black flowing robes to match. Square mortarboards and soft tams with gold tassels.

Graduating Memorial University students will be decked out in full academic regalia at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 15, when more than 900 undergraduate and graduate degrees are conferred during three convocation ceremonies.

Everyone is invited to celebrate alongside graduates and their families and supporters by watching live webcasts of each convocation session on Memorial’s main page.

Memorial’s social channels will be full of memorable moments of proud graduates, so be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honorary degree recipients

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of letters, honoris causa, on visual artist, educator and public intellectual Dr. Pamela Elizabeth Hall, during the 10 a.m. session of convocation.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the senate, the university’s academic governing body. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contributions to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

More information

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m.

Honorary doctor of letters degree conferred upon Dr. Pamela Elizabeth Hall

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Doctor of pharmacy

Master of arts

Master of arts in environmental policy

Master of applied literary art

Master of science

Master of gender studies

Master of philosophy

Master of applied statistics

Master of data science

Master of environmental science

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in medicine

Master of public health

Master of occupational health and safety

Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of engineering

Bachelor of commerce

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of technology

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of science in human kinetics and recreation

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of employment relations

Master of applied science

Master of applied psychological science

Master of science in management

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of marine studies

Master of technology management

Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.

Bachelor of social work

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Master of social work

Master of education

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology