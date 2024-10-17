 Go to page content

Counting her achievements

Fall graduate completes master's degree in applied statistics in one year

special feature: Class of 2024

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2024 at Memorial.

Oct. 17, 2024

By Leslie Feltham

At just 22, and one of the youngest in her class, Radhika Thacker recently completed a master’s of applied statistics degree in just one year.

Radhika Thacker achieved a 4.0 grade point average in the final semester of her master’s of applied statistics degree.
Photo: Submitted

Originally from India, the new fall graduate describes her Memorial University experience as “incredibly fulfilling” and says she embraced every opportunity that came her way, whether academic, social or professional.

“Memorial has given me more than just an education — it has given me lifelong connections, invaluable experiences and, most importantly, the confidence to pursue my dreams,” Ms. Thacker said.

Before beginning her master’s degree, Ms. Thacker faced a unique challenge: Canada requires 16 years of education for admission to a master’s program. Her academic background in India totaled only 15 years.

To bridge the gap, she completed an additional post-graduate diploma in Sudbury, Ont. Reflecting on the move to a new city, and later to St. John’s, she says it was initially “terrifying,” but ultimately one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

“It’s hard to leave until you leave, but starting from scratch helped me grow personally and academically.”

Passion for teaching and research

One highlight of Ms. Thacker’s time at Memorial was leading her department’s participation in the Science Rendezvous, where she worked with children to inspire interest in science and technology.

Radhika Thacker, far right, and colleagues at a Science Rendezvous event.
Photo: Submitted

“This experience solidified my passion for teaching and social research,” she said, noting that she aspires to continue using her skills to inspire future generations.

Another highlight was volunteering at the Annual Statistics Meeting Canada 2024 organized by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

She engaged with top statisticians from across the country, an experience she says deepened her understanding of the field.

“I’m always ready to support any social initiatives through data for the greater good.” — Radhika Thacker

She also has particular gratitude for her professors, Dr. Asokan Mulayath Variyath and Dr. Hong Yang, who she says played instrumental roles in her success.

“Dr. Yang was a key mentor during the earlier semesters, and Dr. Variyath, who supervised my final semester, provided unwavering support during a challenging period when I was balancing full-time work. His support helped me achieve a 4.0 GPA in that final semester.”

Making an impact through research

Ms. Thacker connected with Memorial’s Regional Analytics Lab through an event organized by the Harris Centre and Statistics Canada.

When a housing needs research project for Newfoundland and Labrador opened up at the lab, she was thrilled to be selected.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to apply my skills to real-world challenges and contribute to the greater good.”

Looking back, the fall graduate says she is grateful to Memorial University for the opportunities it provided.

Looking ahead, she says she is committed to using her knowledge in data analysis, education and research to make a positive impact on society.

“I’m always ready to support any social initiatives through data for the greater good.”

Leslie Feltham is an engagement co-ordinator in the Regional Analytics Lab at the Harris Centre at Memorial University. She can be reached at lcfeltham@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Class of 2024

Oct. 17, 2024

Sea of opportunities

Fall master’s graduate gains skills and experiences in habitat mapping and ocean technology

Oct. 17, 2024

The power of why

HSS graduate driven by curiosity and passion for uncovering untold histories

Oct. 17, 2024

At the heart of her work

First Black archaeology PhD graduate dedicated to preserving Indigenous identity

Oct. 17, 2024

‘Trailblazing degree’

Joint business and music fall graduate focused on creativity and community

Oct. 17, 2024

A study in resilience

Medicine fall graduate focusing on how people overcome adversity — while overcoming it himself

Oct. 16, 2024

Practical and creative

Grenfell fall graduate explores Mi’kmaw concepts of Msit No’kmaq, Etuaptmumk