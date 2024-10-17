Counting her achievements

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2024 at Memorial.

By Leslie Feltham

At just 22, and one of the youngest in her class, Radhika Thacker recently completed a master’s of applied statistics degree in just one year.

Originally from India, the new fall graduate describes her Memorial University experience as “incredibly fulfilling” and says she embraced every opportunity that came her way, whether academic, social or professional.

“Memorial has given me more than just an education — it has given me lifelong connections, invaluable experiences and, most importantly, the confidence to pursue my dreams,” Ms. Thacker said.

Before beginning her master’s degree, Ms. Thacker faced a unique challenge: Canada requires 16 years of education for admission to a master’s program. Her academic background in India totaled only 15 years.

To bridge the gap, she completed an additional post-graduate diploma in Sudbury, Ont. Reflecting on the move to a new city, and later to St. John’s, she says it was initially “terrifying,” but ultimately one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

“It’s hard to leave until you leave, but starting from scratch helped me grow personally and academically.”

Passion for teaching and research

One highlight of Ms. Thacker’s time at Memorial was leading her department’s participation in the Science Rendezvous, where she worked with children to inspire interest in science and technology.

“This experience solidified my passion for teaching and social research,” she said, noting that she aspires to continue using her skills to inspire future generations.

Another highlight was volunteering at the Annual Statistics Meeting Canada 2024 organized by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

She engaged with top statisticians from across the country, an experience she says deepened her understanding of the field.

She also has particular gratitude for her professors, Dr. Asokan Mulayath Variyath and Dr. Hong Yang, who she says played instrumental roles in her success.

“Dr. Yang was a key mentor during the earlier semesters, and Dr. Variyath, who supervised my final semester, provided unwavering support during a challenging period when I was balancing full-time work. His support helped me achieve a 4.0 GPA in that final semester.”

Making an impact through research

Ms. Thacker connected with Memorial’s Regional Analytics Lab through an event organized by the Harris Centre and Statistics Canada.

When a housing needs research project for Newfoundland and Labrador opened up at the lab, she was thrilled to be selected.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to apply my skills to real-world challenges and contribute to the greater good.”

Looking back, the fall graduate says she is grateful to Memorial University for the opportunities it provided.

Looking ahead, she says she is committed to using her knowledge in data analysis, education and research to make a positive impact on society.

“I’m always ready to support any social initiatives through data for the greater good.”