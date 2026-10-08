Enrolment update

Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

The fall 2026 registration cycle provides a snapshot of where Memorial stands today and highlights opportunities and challenges that will shape enrolment in the years ahead.

While total enrolment declined modestly by two per cent compared to last fall, Memorial saw growth in new student enrolment in 2026, reflecting progress in recruitment and conversion efforts. New undergraduate enrolment increased by 7.5 per cent, and new graduate enrolment increased by three per cent.

Both measures are important: new student enrolment provides an indicator of recruitment success, while total enrolment reflects the accumulated impact of recruitment, retention and graduation trends over multiple years. Hence, positive gains in new student enrolment take time to translate into growth in overall enrolment. Continuing to grow new enrolments in future years will be critical to stabilizing our total enrolment figures.

Co-ordinated institutional recruitment effort

As of Sept. 23, Memorial’s total fall enrolment stands at 16,721 students.

At the undergraduate level, 12,237 students are enrolled this fall, which represents a small decline of 1.8 per cent compared to last year. This was expected and reflects the cumulative effects of enrolment pressures that have developed over several years and will require sustained effort to address.

At the graduate level, enrolment totals 3,779 students, a decrease of 3.4 per cent from fall 2025. At the graduate level this year, program completions outpaced growth in new enrolments, despite strong recruitment activity.

It is encouraging to see an increase in students from Newfoundland and Labrador choosing to stay and study at Memorial. Newfoundland and Labrador students account for 82.4 per cent of undergraduate enrolment this fall, with students from elsewhere in Canada comprising 6.8 per cent and international students at 10.8 per cent.

It is equally encouraging to report an increase in overall new student enrolments, which reflects a co-ordinated institutional effort to attract, enrol and support new students. Key initiatives include enhanced strategic recruitment marketing in domestic and international markets, better alignment of recruitment resources to priority regions and student populations, renewed engagement with educational agents, streamlined admissions policies and processes, targeted re-enrolment campaigns for former students and students at risk of not continuing, and institution-wide conversion activities designed to support admitted students through to registration.

Focused investments

The fall 2026 enrolment picture reflects signs of early progress alongside longer-term local and system challenges that demand focused, ongoing expertise and attention.

While overall enrolment remains just below last year’s level, the modest decline reflects growing success in attracting new students and maintaining course demand with focused investments in recruitment, retention and student success.

Like many universities across Canada, Memorial is operating in an increasingly competitive recruitment environment. Changes to federal immigration policies have affected international student recruitment across the sector, while demographic shifts continue to influence the number of prospective students in many regions, including Newfoundland and Labrador. These realities underscore the need for a long-term and co-ordinated approach to enrolment management.

Strategic Enrolment Management Plan

I recently shared that we are moving swiftly to advance Memorial’s Strategic Enrolment Management (SEM) planning process, and these enrolment figures provide both context and direction for efforts aimed at stabilizing enrolment, improving student persistence and supporting stability in the years ahead.

We have an opportunity to build momentum through a more integrated and long-term approach. As we move through the SEM planning process, we will work to strengthen enrolment in programs with capacity, undergraduate and graduate programs, create more accessible and flexible degree pathways, enhance supports for university readiness, and continue to improve admissions operations and student-facing processes. Together, these initiatives will help ensure that recruitment gains are sustained; more students are supported to progress successfully through their degree programs, and Memorial is positioned for long-term enrolment stability and growth.

Enrolment drives the size and scale of a university: the number of students we attract, retain and graduate influences the services Memorial provides, and the workforce required to support them. That is why strengthening enrolment is our highest priority.

Our enrolment challenges did not arise overnight, and addressing them will require a co-ordinated, long-term approach. Through the SEM planning process, we have an opportunity to build an enrolment strategy that reflects Memorial’s strengths, serves our students and positions the university for long-term success. I look forward to working with the university community as that work continues.