Simulation to service

Teaching and Learning

By Jodi Cooke

A specialized, simulation-based training program from the Marine Institute’s (MI) Centre for Marine Simulation is helping the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax harbour master team safely transition to a new generation of harbour tugboat operations.

As commuters drive across the Macdonald Bridge, Royal Canadian Navy ships and visiting vessels of all classes move in and out below, whether for homecomings, new deployments, undocking operations, fuel manoeuvres or vessel repositioning.

Behind each movement is a group of unsung professionals from CFB Halifax who ensure every operation runs safely, efficiently and seamlessly.

New era of naval operations

Nova Scotia’s CFB Halifax is home to Canada’s east coast naval forces.

It’s also home to a strategic harbourside property, His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard, which serves as the hub of Atlantic Canada’s navy fleet; the harbour master team is responsible for auxiliary fleet support to naval assets and operations.

It is a significant responsibility, particularly as Canada’s navy prepares to expand its submarine and surface fleets in Halifax alongside its newest Arctic and offshore patrol ships, frigates and maritime coastal defence vessels.

To support both current and future fleets and strengthen naval readiness, the Royal Canadian Navy is replacing five civilian-crewed, large tugs and two rescue boats with six new large tugs.

Next-generation tugs

The tugs are significantly more powerful than the current tugs and have a wider range of capabilities to support a variety of maritime tasks.

CFB Halifax received its first of three large tugs, Canso, in January 2026.

As Halifax’s harbour master team prepared for Canso’s arrival, the need for specialized training became evident.

MI’s Centre for Marine Simulation was a natural training ground.

“The new tugs have a much more powerful propulsion system, and they operate very differently,” said Capt. Chris Hearn, director of the centre. “It’s not simply learning a new vessel. It’s adopting a different operating mentality.”

Equipped with a powerful azimuth propulsion system, the new tug offers exceptional manoeuvrability but requires a fundamentally different approach to vessel handling than the previous generation.

Training for today

In late 2025, Halifax’s harbour master team issued a competitive call for proposals to develop and deliver a specialized simulation training program.

The Centre for Marine Simulation was selected for its internationally recognized expertise in advanced marine simulation, ability to meet technical and operational requirements and experience in delivering customized industry training.

Capt. Hearn says the program was always viewed as a two-part process.

“First, candidates developed their fundamental tug-handling skills through intensive simulation, peer mentoring and instructor evaluation,” he said. “Then Atlantic Towing took over, with experienced captains working alongside harbour master trainees during live operations.”

Simulation builds confidence

Using the centre’s full-mission bridge simulators, participants worked through realistic harbour scenarios that replicated the naval operation challenges they would encounter.

Ultimately, Alex Grant, the harbour master team’s national superintendent of auxiliary vessels, says the training process was about a safe transition from older vessels to new ones.

“If incorrectly operated, they have the power to snap lines, damage ships and hazard the tugs and their crews,” he said. “Simulated training at the Centre for Marine Simulation allowed the Halifax team to develop skills and learn from mistakes before using Canso in operations.”

The ability to make mistakes in a controlled environment is at the centre’s core.

Capt. Hearn says the centre wants clients to make mistakes in the simulator, where they become learning opportunities rather than operational incidents.

“When you’re dealing with billions of dollars in naval assets dedicated to Canada’s safety and security, no one can afford to see a vessel damaged or taken out of service. These operations may happen quietly behind the scenes, but they’re essential.”

Value of simulation-based approach

Just under 20 candidates from the harbour master team completed the initial program, with additional specialized training expected as more vessels enter service.

The value of the simulation-based approach became evident almost immediately.

Shortly after the final training session, the centre received word that one of the newly trained crews completed its inaugural ship-assist operation using the new tug.

For the training team, the project’s greatest success extends beyond the technology or the curriculum.

“We don’t simply deliver a course,” said Capt. Hearn. “We work with our clients, understand exactly what they need and by the end of the program, we consider them friends.”