‘Thick and thin’

Fall applied science graduate found support at Memorial when he needed it the most

special feature: Class of 2024

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2024 at Memorial.

Oct. 15, 2024

By Lisa Pendergast

Travelling across the globe to pursue higher education is an adventure accompanied by excitement and challenges.

But for fall graduate Forgive Uriamala, who arrived from Nigeria, these challenges paled in comparison to the tragedy of losing his mother in 2020, shortly before he made it to Canada.

Several years before, his father had also passed away, so Mr. Uriamala had no help with the application process and financing to come to Memorial University.

“I came to Canada alone,” he said. “Losing my mum left me emotionally exhausted. I lost every bit of hope. Shortly after I arrived at Memorial, I broke down mentally and was hospitalized for over a month.”

Above and beyond

A social worker at the hospital connected Mr. Uriamala with Juanita Hennessey, an international student advisor with Memorial’s Internalization Office.

“She stood by me through thick and thin,” he said. “She became a mother figure — she helped me secure accommodations, gave me food and kitchen items and she constantly checked up on me until I graduated.”

Ms. Hennessey also introduced Mr. Uriamala to Claire LeDrew, a co-ordinator with the Student Support Office in Student Life at Memorial.

“Despite how challenging it was, I never failed.” — Forgive Uriamala

Ms. LeDrew supported Mr. Uriamala by helping him access groceries and was a supportive listener who offered encouragement when he needed it.

Mr. Uriamala says he is also grateful to Andrew Kim in the School of Graduate Studies, his professors — especially Dr. Stephen Butt and Dr. Amer Aborig — and the staff in the Cashier’s Office for working with him to help complete his degree program.

He collects a master of applied science (oil and gas) degree at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17, during fall convocation.

As his graduation day approaches, Mr. Uriamala has been interviewing for job positions in the engineering industry. He says he feels excited about his future.

“I studied and despite how challenging it was, I never failed. I’m forever grateful and thankful to Memorial University for the love and support they give their students.”

Lisa Pendergast is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Associate Vice-President (Academic) and Dean of Students. She can be reached at lpendergast@mun.ca.

