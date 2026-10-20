Teaching and Learning

By Jodi Cooke

The Arctic continues to shape Canada’s future through its diverse cultures and thriving communities, as well as its critical role in supply chains, economic opportunities, climate research and northern security and sovereignty.

Now, a five-year agreement signed with Finland’s Satakunta University of Applied Sciences on Sept. 7 positions the Marine Institute at the centre of Canada’s education, training and applied research relationship with its Nordic partners to ensure readiness in many areas.

Icebreaker Collaboration Effort

The framework directly supports national priorities under the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral agreement aimed at strengthening Arctic capabilities through partnerships on advanced ice-class ship design, workforce development and more.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) commits both institutions to advancing Canada’s and Finland’s defence innovation ecosystems; it combines strengths in applied R&D, training, workforce development and industry collaboration.

It will also focus on advancing co-innovation, collaborating on talent and workforce development, building co-operation through the International Association of Maritime Universities, of which both institutions are members, and aligning technology efforts with defence, marine and security priorities.

Dr. Paul Brett, deputy provost (Marine Institute) and executive director (professional and continuing education)(interim), says Canada’s Arctic ambitions “will be delivered by people.”

“Designers, engineers, navigators, technologists and researchers will all be needed,” he said. “This agreement with Satakunta University of Applied Sciences gives us a trusted Finnish partner to develop that talent together, and it puts Memorial University where it should be: at the centre of Canada’s education, training and applied research relationship with our Nordic allies.”

Shared purpose

In April 2026, Canada and Finland formalized closer maritime co-operation through an MOU focused on icebreaking, shipbuilding and Arctic capabilities.

The two countries also pledged to expand collaboration in research, education and maritime safety, with a particular focus on the Arctic.

The Marine Institute brings expertise in marine simulation, ice navigation, ship design, offshore safety, marine engineering, ocean technology and industry-driven training.

Satakunta University of Applied Sciences contributes strengths in maritime safety, logistics, digitalization, maritime management and marine technology through its Maritime Logistics Research Centre and degree programs.

Heikki Haaparanta, vice-president of Satakunta, says Finland and Canada share cold seas, high standards and a common interest in safe, secure navigation in northern waters.

“Working with the Marine Institute allows us to connect our maritime logistics, safety and security-of-supply research to a partner with world-leading capability in cold-ocean training and simulation,” he said.

N.L. and the trans-Arctic connector

For the Marine Institute and Memorial University as a whole, the agreement continues a deliberate pattern of North Atlantic, Arctic and Nordic relationship-building.

Ice, weather, distance and cold-ocean risk shape the Marine Institute’s teaching, simulation and research.

Under the MOU, the parties will pursue specific agreements in areas expected to include student and faculty mobility, joint and articulated program development, shared simulation and research infrastructure, collaborative applied research proposals and industry-facing upskilling for the marine and defence workforce.