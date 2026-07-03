A peek into the past

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

A copy of Memorial's yearbook that was buried for 74 years.

Last week, Memorial unveiled a historic time capsule that had been placed in the cornerstone of the St. John’s campus 74 years earlier.

President Janet Morrison and John Harris, editor-in-chief of the Muse, Memorial’s student newspaper, were on hand at the June 23 event along with students, faculty and staff for the celebratory occasion.

The event was part of Memorial’s conclusion of 100th anniversary celebrations and recognized the Muse’s 75th anniversary.

In 1952, as plans for a new campus began to take shape, members of the Memorial community placed newspapers and a copy of the Muse inside a copper box in the cornerstone of the Arts and Administration building on the St. John’s campus, preserving a snapshot of university life and the aspirations of a generation.

Despite water damage to the time capsule and its contents, those in attendance were excited to unveil a piece of history.

In addition to the newspapers, coins, a piece of a building thought to be from the Parade Street campus, and a university calendar and yearbook from the period were inside the copper box, now corroded by the passage of 74 years.

At the official conclusion of the 100th anniversary, Memorial plans to bury another time capsule for future generations’ discovery.