A peek into the past

Last week, Memorial unveiled a historic time capsule that had been placed in the cornerstone of the St. John’s campus 74 years earlier.
President Janet Morrison and John Harris, editor-in-chief of the Muse, Memorial’s student newspaper, were on hand at the June 23 event along with students, faculty and staff for the celebratory occasion.
The event was part of Memorial’s conclusion of 100th anniversary celebrations and recognized the Muse’s 75th anniversary.
In 1952, as plans for a new campus began to take shape, members of the Memorial community placed newspapers and a copy of the Muse inside a copper box in the cornerstone of the Arts and Administration building on the St. John’s campus, preserving a snapshot of university life and the aspirations of a generation.
Despite water damage to the time capsule and its contents, those in attendance were excited to unveil a piece of history.
In addition to the newspapers, coins, a piece of a building thought to be from the Parade Street campus, and a university calendar and yearbook from the period were inside the copper box, now corroded by the passage of 74 years.
At the official conclusion of the 100th anniversary, Memorial plans to bury another time capsule for future generations’ discovery.
1/ Time capsule contents
The contents of the small copper time capsule included newspapers, documents, coins and a piece of material with writing indicating it was a “piece of the old building”.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
2/ Time capsule in place
The time capsule was placed in the building’s cornerstone in front of the Arts and Administration building 70 years ago. The elements corroded the copper box, but some items were still identifiable.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
3/ Gathered crowd
A crowd of students, staff, faculty and present day and alumni members of the Muse joined Dr. Morrison and Mr. Harris for the unveiling.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
4/ The big reveal
Dr. Morrison held the box, while Mr. Harris unveiled the contents to visitors in attendance.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
5/ Newspaper replicas
After the time capsule was opened, attendees were invited inside to view the time capsule as well and see replica copies of the newspapers that were inside the time capsule.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
6/ The Muse celebrates its 75th anniversary
The time capsule was present on June 24 as the Muse celebrated its 75th anniversary as an independent student newspaper at Memorial with a reunion at the Breezeway. The event recognized the many contributors over the years including generations of writers, editors, photographers, artists and readers.
Photo: Claire Smith
Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is a manager of communications in the Division of Marketing and Communications at Memorial University. She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.