Future responders rise

Student Life

By Jodi Cooke

The future of fire and emergency services is taking shape as Fire Rescue Technical Certificate Program students nearing graduation recently put their skills to the test at the Offshore Safety and Survival Centre.

The Family Day event marked the first time firefighting students trained at the Marine Institute facility, located in Foxtrap, N.L.

The world-class facility offered students an opportunity to showcase the knowledge, skills and technical abilities they developed throughout their intensive training.

“This is an important milestone for both our students and the institute,” said Dr. Paul Brett, who welcomed the gathered guests. “Today recognizes not only the hard work our students have invested over the past several months, but also the support they’ve received from family and friends along the way.”

Prepared to respond

Since beginning the program in January, students have completed rigorous training designed to prepare them for careers in fire, rescue and emergency response.

The curriculum combines classroom learning with practical, hands-on instruction in hazardous materials awareness and operations, firefighting, technical rope and rescue, advanced medical first response and other critical disciplines.

Using the Offshore Safety and Survival Centre’s state-of-the-art training facilities, students gained experience responding to realistic emergency scenarios under the guidance of experienced instructors and fire service professionals.

Their training is aligned with the National Fire Protection Association’s professional standards, ensuring graduates are prepared to meet the demands of today’s emergency services sector.

A showcase of skill

The Family Day event allowed students to demonstrate those skills through a series of live rescue scenarios.

Guests watched as teams responded to simulated emergencies, including vehicle extrications, rope rescues and live-fire exercises that highlighted the teamwork, technical expertise and professionalism developed throughout the program.

While the demonstrations provided an exciting spectacle for attendees, they also reflected the discipline, resilience and ability to perform under pressure that firefighters rely on every day.

“Success in a demanding program like this doesn’t happen in isolation,” Dr. Brett noted. “The encouragement, patience and support students receive from those closest to them are an important part of their success.”

Although Family Day marked a significant milestone, students still have important work ahead.

Following the completion of their on-campus training, they will soon begin work terms with municipal fire departments and industrial employers across the province and beyond, gaining valuable real-world experience before completing the program later this fall.

Feeding the demand

Demand for qualified firefighters and emergency responders continues to grow across Newfoundland and Labrador and throughout Canada.

The inaugural Fire Rescue Program Family Day not only showcased student achievement but also highlighted the Marine Institute’s continued commitment to providing world-class emergency response training and preparing graduates to make a meaningful impact wherever their careers take them.

Learn more about the Fire Rescue Technical Certificate Program!