Research

By Jeff Green

More than 30 research trainees. Five days. Countless conversations.

A week-long training program at Memorial University proved to be a launchpad for future generations of scientists to build critical health-related research capacity.

Memorial hosted this year’s Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Gender and Health Summer Institute. The theme was benchside breakthroughs to community champions: innovation and implementation of sex and gender+ science.

The intensive five-day interdisciplinary program saw participants explore the impact of sex, gender and intersectional variables across the four pillars of health research: biomedical, clinical, health services and population health.

‘Practical examples’

Lauren Ursich, a PhD candidate from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health at the University of Melbourne in Australia, was thrilled to have the chance to travel to Memorial and hear from Canadian counterparts.

She says this country is a leader in sex, gender and science research.

“It’s been so incredible to learn from each other,” said Ms. Ursich, who is researching the neurobiology of alcohol use disorder and how this might differ between males and females. “We’re a very passionate group and we all had fires in our bellies before, but they’ve just been ignited.”

For her, it was important to learn “practical examples and tools that I can then take back to my Australian networks and disseminate, to try to be part of that leading change in Australia.”

Building relationships was also important for Jess Hercus, a PhD candidate in biological sciences in the Faculty of Science at Simon Fraser University. They are exploring sex and gender differences through a biological lens.

“I think my takeaway is very much around the interdisciplinarity, the transdisciplinarity and just how much we are better together,” they said. “The connections are making our research better in some really fabulous ways.”

That feedback made the long months of planning worth it, says Dr. Ashlyn Swift-Gallant, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Science. She was a co-host and mentor for this year’s institute.

Dr. Swift-Gallant says sex and gender influence nearly every aspect of health — from disease risk and diagnosis to treatment, access to care and health outcomes.

“By integrating sex- and gender-based approaches into health research, we can generate evidence that is more rigorous, more inclusive and, ultimately, more effective at improving health for everyone,” she said. “Investing in the next generation of researchers in this field is essential to advancing equitable, evidence-informed health care.”

During the week, participants had a chance to build collaborations and hear from internationally recognized experts, pictured below.

1/ Dr. Liisa Galea Dr. Liisa Galea, inaugural womenmind Treliving Family Chair in Women’s Mental Health and senior scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health who leads the Women’s Health Research Cluster. Dr. Galea is a tireless advocate for women’s health research and for sex- and gender-based analyses to improve mental health for all. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 2/ Dr. Cara Tannenbaum Dr. Cara Tannenbaum, a women’s health specialist, geriatrician and research professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the Université de Montréal, is internationally recognized for her leadership on the integration of sex and gender in health research, education, practice and policy. Dr. Tannenbaum served as the former scientific director of the Institute of Gender and Health at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research from 2015-22. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

‘Pause and learn’

Dr. Lindsay Cahill, an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry in the Faculty of Science, with a cross-appointment in radiology in the Faculty of Medicine and the School of Pharmacy, chaired several days of the institute, and was a panellist and mentor.

She says trainees and mentors shared ideas and learned together during the week.

“I learned so much about the amazing work that is being conducted across our country and about ways to improve my research and knowledge translation practices,” she noted. “I often found the trainees teaching me more than I was teaching them. The future is bright.”

Hosting events such as the summer institute helps raise Memorial’s profile as a leader for innovative sex- and gender-based health research and underscores the important role trainees play in that work, says Dr. Rod Russell, interim vice-president (research and innovation).

“It is a privilege for Memorial to work with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and bring this high-calibre research event to Newfoundland and Labrador,” Dr. Russell said. “Thank you to Drs. Swift-Gallant and Cahill and the organizing team for providing opportunities for trainees, mentors, Indigenous leaders and community partners to share ideas, pause and learn from one other and provide platforms for people to build meaningful relationships.”