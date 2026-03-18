All things creative

Campus and Community

By Melanie Callahan

The Centre for Research and Innovation in Corner Brook will host a series of free, public events to mark Innovation Week.

The Centre for Research and Innovation is a collaborative initiative founded by Grenfell Campus, the College of the North Atlantic and Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd.

The centre serves as a hub for fostering research, creativity and innovation and provides researchers, entrepreneurs and professionals with the resources and support needed to explore new ideas, advance knowledge and drive meaningful change.

“Innovation Week aligns with our goals of bringing together makers, artists, entrepreneurs and students,” said Mery Perez, manager of the centre. “We have organized a series of workshops, meet-ups and activities that explore everything from basic prototyping and 3D modelling to design thinking and business development.

“We want people to feel comfortable bringing their ideas to life and that is the goal of Innovation Week. Whether you’re building your ﬁrst prototype or reﬁning an existing idea, this week serves as your launchpad.”

Innovation Week, taking place March 23-28, provides the ideal backdrop to invite the public to learn, create, design and solve problems, said Perez. All are invited to learn new skills, connect with local innovators, and experiment with woodworking tools, including a CNC router, 3D printers, and laser cutter.

Register for free.

Innovation Week

Prototyping Techniques: Monday, March 23, from 12-6 p.m.

Design Thinking: Tuesday, March 24, from 12-6 p.m.

Business Model Development: Wednesday, March 25, from 12-6 p.m.

Navigate 2026 Summit Accelerator Program Demo Day at the Rotary Arts Centre: Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m.

Art Brain/Business Brain, session 2: Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

For those who want to keep the momentum going, the Product Innovation Contest happens the same week.

Attendees can join both or pick what fits their goals.

Those attending Innovation Week can bring what they’ve learned into the contest — or jump straight in!

Register for free.

Product Innovation Contest

Friday, March 27-Sunday, March 29, Location: Centre for Research and Innovation

A weekend challenge for innovators, creators, makers and entrepreneurs across Western Newfoundland!

Pitch an idea, build a prototype and bring the solution to life using the Centre for Research and Innovation’s Makerspace tools — from 3D printers and laser cutters to woodworking and electronics.

Whether solving a community challenge or designing a product that excites you, this contest provides the space, mentorship and momentum to create something meaningful.

Schedule: