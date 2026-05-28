‘Education to empowerment’

Student Life

By Daniel Ferguson

President Janet Morrison welcomed Memorial and Marine Institute students to special receptions at both the St. John’s and Grenfell campuses to honour recipients of the Memorial 100 scholarships recently.

Held on March 27 in St. John’s and March 31 in Corner Brook, the events marked a key milestone in Memorial’s centennial year.

Valued at $1,000 each, the scholarships were created as part of Memorial’s 100th anniversary celebrations to honour the university’s history while investing in the people who will shape the future.

Made possible by donors from across the Memorial community, including alumni, faculty, staff and retired employees, the initiative awarded 100 scholarships to students representing all faculties and campuses.

The receptions reflected the centennial theme, Looking Back, Launching Forth, and highlighted a year of generosity from the Memorial community.

“As we reflect on the first century of Memorial, our students embody what it means to launch forward,” President Morrison said. “Their curiosity, commitment and sense of purpose will carry the university, and the communities it serves, into its next 100 years.”

Honouring the past, investing in the future

Memorial University was founded in 1925 as a living memorial to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who lost their lives in the First World War.

A century later, the Memorial 100 scholarships reflect that legacy of service and opportunity.

For many recipients, the scholarship represents encouragement at a pivotal moment in their academic journey.

“I look forward to applying what I’ve learned in the classroom to create meaningful experiences for my future students.” — Karen Greek

Karen Greek, a bachelor of education (primary/elementary) student, says she was honoured to be named a recipient.

“It is a privilege to be acknowledged as I work towards completing my degree,” she said. “I’m grateful for this support and for the guidance I’ve received from dedicated professors at Memorial. I look forward to applying what I’ve learned in the classroom to create meaningful experiences for my future students.”

ShaeLynn Stamp, a nursing student entering the final year of her program, says the scholarship affirms both her academic efforts and her commitment to her chosen profession.

“I am very grateful for the financial support this scholarship has provided,” she said. “This recognition motivates me to continue striving for excellence as I prepare to begin my nursing career.”

President Morrison says stories such as these reflect Memorial’s enduring role as a launchpad for leaders, professionals and community builders.

“Our responsibility as a university extends beyond education to empowerment,” she said. “When we invest in students, we are investing in stronger communities, a more resilient province and a better future.”

Another significant anniversary

In addition to the celebrations, Grenfell Campus students are recognizing the campus’s 50th anniversary this year.

Danylia Codner, a student in the Bachelor of Fine Arts Program, says receiving the scholarship was “a complete surprise.”

“I am very grateful for the donors; with this financial aid, I can pursue my passion with less stress of the financial burdens,” she said. “This scholarship not only allowed me to continue my academic journey away from home while I study at Grenfell, but it also encouraged me to stay determined and to strive to do my best doing the things I love.”

For Kerry Sheppard, a psychology student in the final year of her bachelor of arts degree at Grenfell, the scholarship fuels a desire to learn long after convocation.

She says the scholarship recognizes and rewards the hard work she’s put into her degree, “which feels great.”

“This scholarship will fund my academic curiosity — affording me the opportunity to buy interesting books I’d like to read, take more time to do my extracurriculars that keep my mind active, and those sorts of things — without worrying about the associated cost,” she said. “Learning both within and beyond the curriculum is equally important to a person’s academic development, and these scholarships will help students do just that.”

While at the St. John’s event, Dean of Students Christine Arnold said donors’ generosity makes the scholarships possible.

“They are a powerful reminder that Memorial is a community,” she said. “When faculty, staff, alumni and friends come together to support students, it reinforces our shared belief in education as a force for progress.”

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an undergraduate student at Memorial University, apply today.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a graduate student at Memorial University, apply today.