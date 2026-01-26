Aquarena reopening set

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The eagerly awaited reopening plan for the Aquarena pool is set.

The Works will open registration for its winter programming on Feb. 9. Lessons will begin on Feb. 16 and lane swims and aqua fit classes will begin on Feb. 9. More information on these schedules will be on The Works website.

To welcome the community back, The Works is inviting the public to a free community swim weekend Friday, Feb. 20 from 7:15-8:15 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21 and 22 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. Memorial’s students are invited to their own special student only swim night on Feb. 19 from 8-9 p.m. Space for these swims may be limited.

Building improvements

The community will notice many updates and improvements in the building:

An extension to the existing building, which includes gender-inclusive and accessible washrooms, accessible showers, a family-friendly changing area and a multipurpose room



Upgrades to accessible showers and stalls within preexisting change rooms

New 3m and 10m diving platforms and new 1m and 3m springboards are in place

Updated LED lights are shining

Custom pool bulkheads have been installed

The interior of the pool tank has been resealed and repainted

Permanent bleachers are in place with accessible access

A new digital media display board

New accessible parking and access to the facility

A more comfortable setting for athletes, recreational users, staff and guests resulting from the installation of the energy-efficient system designed to regulate humidity and temperature on the pool deck

Upgrades to the structural, mechanical, fire protection and electrical systems

The Memorial Seahawks athletes and the St. John’s Legends swim club will begin their training schedules in the facility the week of Feb. 2 with planned meets in the building already in the calendar.

The first meet will happen Feb. 13-15 when the Seahawks welcome other Atlantic Canadian swimmers for the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Swimming Championship.

The water slide will be returning to the facility later in 2026 and plans will be shared when available. The fitness center will not be opening at this time, and further information will be posted later.