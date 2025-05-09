Awarding excellence

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial’s director of graduate enrolment services has been recognized by the Association for Graduate Enrolment Management (NAGAP) with its Distinguished Service Award for 2025.

NAGAP is a leading organization at the forefront of graduate enrolment management with chapters in the United States and Canada.

Andrew Kim is well-known across the international higher education landscape for his unwavering commitment to graduate studies and his work to enable graduate students from all over the world to thrive throughout what can be a grueling graduate student experience.

“He is all in, all the time, and he has had a profound impact on thousands of graduate students.” – Dr. Amy Warren

He has spent more than 20 years in higher education administration, and in his current role, he oversees academic and student services for graduate students across campuses at Memorial.

“Andrew is known in university circles across Canada and beyond for being not only a leader in graduate enrolment management, but also a leader in graduate student support,” said Dr. Amy Warren, acting provost and vice-president (academic).

“His compassion for students is evident through his drive to help them overcome challenges before, during and after their pursuit of their graduate degrees. He is all in, all the time, and he has had a profound impact on thousands of graduate students. It is an understatement to say that Memorial is fortunate to have Andrew. He is a most deserving recipient of this recognition from NAGAP.”

Founder of Canadian chapter

NAGAP is the only professional organization devoted exclusively to the concerns of individuals working in the graduate enrolment management environment. Its mission is to engage and advance Graduate Enrolment Management Professionals by promoting excellence and collaboration through education, research and professional development.

Andrew founded NAGAP’s first Canadian chapter in 2012 and was president of the organization from 2012-2014.

He served on the NAGAP board of directors from 2016-2022, initially as a director-at-large from 2016-2018 and he was then elected as treasurer for two terms from 2018-2022. He was reappointed as NAGAP treasurer in 2024.

While on the NAGAP board, Andrew drafted NAGAP’s internationalization plan for 2018-2020, which included as outcomes recruiting more international members (including committee members); creating linkages with international professional associations (such as NAFSA and CAGS); enabling joint presentations and cross-conference participation with international partner associations; and integrating more IEM content in PDF offerings.

From 2015-2017, Andrew also served as director-at-large for the Canadian Association for Graduate Studies (CAGS).

Andrew was the recipient of the AACRAO SEM Award of Excellence (2011), NAGAP Promotion of Excellence Award (2013), and CAGS/ETS Award for Excellence and Innovation in Enhancing the Graduate Student Experience (2010 and 2013).

He has presented on graduate enrolment management best practices at numerous higher education conferences in Canada and the U.S.