Board responds to faculty resignations

Campus and Community

Memorial University’s Board of Regents acknowledges the resignations of two faculty representatives, Dr. Ashrafee Hossain and Ms. Nathalie Pender.

At a special meeting of the Board of Regents held on June 3, the Board met to discuss the resignations and approved the following statement:

On behalf of the university, the Board of Regents extends their thanks for the contributions and service provided by Ash and Nathalie over the past three years. The Board regrets that progress made by securing membership of faculty members on the Board in 2023 has now been set back.

The composition of the Board is governed by the Memorial University Act and is not subject to change by the Board of Regents. All members of the Board can, and have been encouraged to, raise issues of concern at the Board table or directly with the chair. The statements in the letter of resignation and their allegations concerning governance are inconsistent with the publicly available Board record and the experience of the current members of the Board. The Board would have preferred that matters be raised at the Board table where they could most effectively be addressed.

Finally, the Board has full confidence in current Board direction and leadership and looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with their colleagues in the Senate in the shared governance system at Memorial.

“While the resignations are disappointing, they represent individual decisions and do not reflect a breakdown in the Board’s governance structures or processes. The Board remains confident in its governance processes and its ability to carry out its responsibilities effectively,” said Justin Ladha, chair of the Board of Regents.

Owing to these resignations, however, faculty members will not be represented at the next meeting of the Board of Regents on June 24, when the agenda is expected to include an update on real estate divestment, the review of Separately Incorporated Entities, the 2026-2027 budget and the university’s progress on recommendations made by the Auditor General.

“Ash and Nathalie have been capable, valued contributors to discussions at the Board table,” said Mr. Ladha. “Over their tenure, they participated fully in deliberations and decision making by giving frank, meaningful and thoughtful contributions. The resignations were unexpected, as they had both recently expressed interest in being considered for reappointment. Their terms were coming to an end in July of this year.”

Both individuals had equal standing with all regents, and were able to bring forward issues, perspectives and questions as part of normal Board processes. No concerns were raised through established Board channels that indicated an inability to participate fully in governance.

The Board follows established best practice governance procedures for decision-making, including formal agendas and records, appropriate use of confidentiality provisions, conflict of interest declarations and the use of in camera sessions where necessary to allow candid discussion and to address legal, personnel and fiduciary matters.

To reiterate, Board composition is established through legislation. The university will continue to work with government and stakeholders on any future considerations related to governance structures.

Further, collegial governance and labour relations operate within distinct frameworks.

Collegial governance is a system of shared decision-making where academic staff and institutional leaders work together through formal bodies, such as the Board of Regents and Senate, to guide academic matters and the overall direction of the university.

Labour relations, including but not limited to collective bargaining, concern the employment relationship between the university and its unionized employees and is governed by legislation.

Maintaining a clear distinction between these processes is important to ensure that governance discussions are not conflated with labour relations matters, including collective bargaining.

The Board of Regents remains focused on the university’s core priorities: academic excellence, research intensity, student experience and our special obligation to Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We have made good progress in the last two years in evolving Memorial to overcome internal and external challenges,” added Mr. Ladha. “We remain committed to effective, accountable governance and to working constructively with faculty, staff, students, Senate and the provincial government to support the university’s long-term success.”

For information purposes, the Board is currently composed of the following:

Justin Ladha, Chair

Anik Rahman, Vice-Chair

Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice-Chancellor

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Provost and Vice-President (Academic)

Earl Ludlow, Chancellor

Bob Hallett

Andrew Mercer

Trudy Morgan-Cole

Tim Powers

Parker Salyzyn

Carter McNelly

Andrea Stack

Lynn Zurel

Spencer Scott

Lloydetta Quaicoe

Chief Brendan Mitchell

Rex Gibbons