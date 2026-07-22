Building on momentum 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Following a comprehensive international search, Dr. André McDonald — an accomplished researcher and dynamic, collaborative leader — has been appointed vice-president (research and innovation) (VPRI) at Memorial University.

Dr. McDonald will begin his tenure on Oct. 19, 2026.

Energetic, collaborative approach

As VPRI, Dr. McDonald will champion research excellence across all disciplines, strengthening the pathway from discovery to impact and accelerating innovation across the university.

“Dr. McDonald brings an outstanding record of research achievement, strategic leadership and partnership development,” said President Janet Morrison. “What stood out during the search process was his ability to inspire a shared vision and build meaningful connections across sectors.

“His energy, collaborative approach and commitment to impact will help position Memorial for even greater success in research and innovation. I am confident that Dr. McDonald will be a champion for our scholars and partners.”

About Dr. McDonald

Currently a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta and executive director of the Alberta Advanced Manufacturing International Hub, Dr. McDonald is an internationally recognized researcher and academic leader with extensive experience advancing research excellence, fostering collaboration and supporting innovation. He holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Toronto and is a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, as well as of the Engineering Institute of Canada and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (U.K.).

He served as the University of Alberta’s associate vice-president (strategic research initiatives and performance), leading the development of the institution’s first strategic plan for research and innovation and helping advance major research initiatives. He has also built a distinguished research career in advanced materials and manufacturing technologies while mentoring more than 100 learners and trainees and serving as the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Thermal Spray Technology.

“I am very excited to join the Memorial community and see great opportunity to continue the forward momentum of research and innovation, while strengthening the excellent foundations that are already present,” said Dr. McDonald. “I am looking forward to working closely and collaboratively with researchers, staff, students, and external partners to create meaningful impact for Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond.”

Dr. McDonald’s career spans research, innovation, academic leadership and industry and government engagement. In addition to his scholarly accomplishments, he currently leads the Experiential Learning in Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Program for Black Youth, a funded collaborative initiative with community partners supporting STEM education and research, entrepreneurship, youth wellness and work-integrated learning opportunities.

About the search process

In January 2026, as part of work to streamline Memorial’s executive leadership team, the vice-president (research) position was revised to explicitly include innovation. This reflects the importance of innovation, partnership development and knowledge translation. The revised title and mandate were reflected in the job posting and search process.

Dr. McDonald’s appointment was recommended by a search committee comprised of faculty, students and university leadership. The search process included targeted engagement with the university community, with approximately 100 members of the Memorial community participating in the final-stage candidate visits, meetings and feedback processes.

Throughout the search, members of the university community highlighted the importance of research leadership, relationship-building, collaboration and research impact. These priorities informed the committee’s assessment of candidates and its selection process.

Dr. Morrison thanked members of the search committee for their work.

“I am grateful to the members of the committee for the time, expertise and thoughtful consideration they brought to this important process,” she said. “Their work was informed by feedback from across the university community and I appreciate the rigor and collegiality they brought to our deliberations.”

Dr. McDonald’s appointment is for a five-year term, subject to an additional five-year renewal.

Dr. Morrison also expressed appreciation to Dr. Rod Russell, who will continue to serve as VPRI until Dr. McDonald’s appointment in October.

“I want to thank Dr. Russell for his dedicated leadership during this period of transition,” said Dr. Morrison. “His steady guidance and commitment to Memorial’s research community have been invaluable, and I am pleased that he will continue to contribute his expertise as interim associate vice-president (research).”